Two children were injured in a crash that sent a semi into a house in Carroll County Friday evening.
Many months of late-night calls -- and a DNA test -- led to a life-changing moment for…
Las Vegas is known for many things, including headliner entertainment, fancy restaurants,…
People who live on the east side are concerned about the future of a once-popular shopping center, Irvington Plaza, on East Washington Street.
It’s a new and disturbing trend that’s railroad engineers say they’re seeing on an almost daily basis – kids and…
New numbers obtained by Call 6 Investigates show 3 percent of major felony cases make it to a jury trial in Marion County.
The man accused of killing a Southport Police Department lieutenant who was trying to help him could face the death penalty.
Shots were fired after an off-duty Southport Police Department Officer was struck by a car at Methodist Hospital on Indianapolis' north…
A man shot on Indianapolis' far-east side died at a hospital Saturday morning.
The dramatic end of a police chase was caught on video Thursday after a suspect fleeing from police finally gave up, his car pouring smoke in…
A man died following a shooting on the city’s northwest side Friday night.
As some Indiana counties are juggling the success rate of needle exchange programs to curb an HIV and opioid epidemic, the Boone County…
A 17-year-old Oklahoma girl who has been considered a runaway for more than a year was found living in Carroll County with a registered sex…
