Cloudy
HI: 42°
LO: 35°
HI: 39°
LO: 27°
HI: 29°
LO: 20°
p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 12.0px Helvetica; color: #1a1a1a; -webkit-text-stroke: #1a1a1a}
span.s1 {font-kerning: none}
A man walks up the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court on Jan. 31, 2017, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 12.0px Helvetica; color: #1a1a1a; -webkit-text-stroke: #1a1a1a}
span.s1 {font-kerning: none}
The U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)