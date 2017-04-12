4 new concerts you can catch Kenny Chesney at this summer

Despite taking the summer off from his typical tour season, Kenny Chesney has announced four more chances for his fans to get in their douse of "Summertime".

In addition to a few appearances at select festivals and two shows at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts, Chesney announced four additional concerts this week.

All of the stops will be in August with his first show on August 4th in Tuscaloosa Alabama. Chesney will play another show in Alabama the same weekend before heading to Connecticut for two additional dates.

New shows announced:

Tuscaloosa, Alabama - 8/4

Orange Beach, Alabama - 8/5

Uncasville, Connecticut - 8/10 and 8/11

Tickets for all four shows go on sale April 14th.

Want to catch him live even sooner? Chesney performs at the Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California later this month on April 30th.