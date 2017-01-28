UK basketball coach interviews singer Drake on podcast

Grammy Award-winning, platinum-selling recording artist Drake is the guest on the latest episode of the “Cal Cast” podcast from host John Calipari, University of Kentucky men’s basketball head coach. “Cal Cast” is a weekly show featuring conversations between Calipari and top personalities from sports, business and entertainment.

In the wide-ranging 45-minute interview, Drake calls Calipari a “mentor” and shares his career ambitions, upcoming music and TV projects and his love of sports. The two also talk about their friendship, which developed over a shared love of basketball.

“What I love about sports is…that there’s a clear-cut winner,” Drake told Calipari. “In music sometimes it gets frustrating. You can try your hardest, you can do your best, you can have the most incredible year, but in our sport of music there is no clear-cut winner. It is all opinion-based; there is no score, no trophy at the end of the year. There’s something about the competitor in me — it bothers me that there’s no trophy to hoist at the end of the year.”

“Drake is one of the most talented entertainers on the planet,” said Calipari. “More importantly, though, he’s a great person and someone I’m honored to call my friend. He revealed a lot about himself and his future projects during our conversation that I know everyone is going to want to hear.”

