COLUMBUS, Ind. -- Two family members are dead after a shooting and a SWAT standoff at a Columbus home.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m., in the 1500 block of Lafayette Avenue. Police were called to the address on a call of shots fired.

When they arrived, they found a woman shot multiple times inside a vehicle. Kelly R. Baker, 43, of Columbus, was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital in critical condition, but later died.

A SWAT team was called to the house due to reports of somebody else being inside.

Police tried to negotiate for the suspect to come out but didn't get a response. The SWAT team also used "chemical irritants" on the house to try and get the suspect out, but again, didn't get a response.

Around 2 a.m., the SWAT team entered the house (with the help of a robot, seen in a photo above) and found a man dead inside one of the bedrooms. He has been identified as Brian F. Mitchell, 44, of Columbus.

Police said Baker and Mitchell were cousins. They are still searching for a motive in the case.