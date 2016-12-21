Teenage girl critically injured in crash on Indianapolis' east side

INDIANAPOLIS -- A teenage girl was critically injured in a crash involving a car and a box truck Wednesday morning on Indianapolis' east side.

Police were called to the intersection of Brookville Road and S. Post Road around 7:15 a.m.

Witnesses said the car was headed east when the driver turned north onto Post Road. The driver of the box truck was headed west when he hit the car in the intersection.

Witnesses also told police that the driver of the car ran a red light. Investigators do not suspect anything suspicious at this time.

The driver of the car, 17-year-old Sierra Roll, was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition. The driver of the box truck was taken for a routine blood draw, but detectives say alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.