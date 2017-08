WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- Purdue University has been named the best university in the state of Indiana, according to TIME magazine.

The report says Purdue is known for its engineering and agriculture programs and recent graduates report an average salary that is 20 percent higher than colleges with similar demographics in the state.

Time Money has also ranked Purdue as the 37th best university in the country.

You can see the full list of Time Money's top U.S. universities here.