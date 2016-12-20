Shoplifting suspect in custody after chase on Indianapolis' southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS -- A shoplifting suspect is in custody after a police chase through Indianapolis' southeast side Tuesday morning.

Police say they got a call about a possible shoplifter at the Dollar General store in the 4100 block of Keystone Avenue.

The suspect took off in a stolen pickup truck and tried to hit an officer in the parking lot. The officer wasn't hurt.

Police chased the truck for several miles on the southeast side before it crashed it into a utility pole near a PNC Bank at the intersection of Raymond Street and Southeastern Avenue.

The suspect was arrested when he tried to run from police.

He was taken to the hospital after he admitted to officers that he'd been smoking meth during the chase.