TIMELAPSE: Watch Geist Reservoir develop from 1984-2016

INDIANAPOLIS -- If you look at a satellite image of Geist Reservoir from 1984, you'll see just that -- a reservoir. But if you look at the same image from 2016, you'll see developments and houses around the entire man-made lake.

So how did we get here?

"Geist is a unique area," said Josh McNair, a realtor who's worked in the Geist area for seven years. "On the south side of lake, there are neighborhoods built in the mid-80s to early 90s. What's appealing about those is they're more mature and well-established."

McNair said those houses are probably more affordable because they will need more improvement and renovations than newer homes.

Of course, "more affordable" is relative to the person with the checkbook.

There are listings for homes on the south side of the lake for $350,000-$600,000 while most on the north end currently sell for more than a million.

So why do people like living in Geist so much -- enough to spend hundreds of thousands or even millions on a house?

Well, you know, the lake. People can fish, boat, kayak, paddle board, jet ski, sail, water ski, and wake board on Geist.

And those high house prices? McNair said he thinks they're here to stay. Eventually, all those waterfront properties will be bought, with houses on top of them. When that happens, McNair believes the prices for the existing, already built homes will increase.

In the Google Timelapse below, you take a look at the changes to the Geist Reservoir over the past 30 years. Use the controls in the bottom to pinpoint certain years, and start and stop the timelapse. You can see all the new houses being built through the years and pretend you have a pocketbook big enough to afford one.

If it doesn't load, click here, or click the video player above.