Sheriff seeks public's help for more information in Johnson County hit-and-run investigation

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. -- The Johnson County Sheriff's Office believes they have located the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that sent an elderly woman to the hospital in critical condition on Monday, but they're asking for the public's help to find more evidence in the case.

The woman was hit in the 800 block of N. Leisure Lane in the Carefree North subdivision around 7:30 p.m

A witness who was driving nearby told a deputy with the Johnson County Sheriff's Department she saw a greenish-blue 4-door older car drive by at about 40 mph. She said the driver looked to be alone and was an adult white man with brown hair.

On Wednesday, the sheriff's department released video of the vehicle they believe was involved. They believe they have located the vehicle involved but the owner is not cooperating and they are still trying to tie that person to the crime.

Johnson County Sheriff Dough Cox said they are asking for help from anyone who has surveillance cameras that may be trained or focused near the entrances of Center Grove Estates. If you believe you can be of assistance, call the tip line at (317) 346-4654.

Sheriff Cox says the video below is of the suspect vehicle because it matches with the time frame and a witness appears in the video as well.

The vehicle was weaving from side-to-side, and nearly hit two people walking on the sidewalk before crossing the center line and hit the victim.

The victim was knocked into the air from the impact. The vehicle continued down the road while the victim was airborne and didn't stop. The witness told police it didn't seem like the vehicle was in a hurry -- it didn't speed up or slow down after the hit.

The two people who were walking down the sidewalk told police it looked like a teal-colored car, but the front fender looked off-colored, as if it had been replaced.