Health department urges public to take precautions against flu virus

INDIANAPOLIS – Four people in Indiana died from the flu since October 2016 and the Indiana State Department of Health is urging the public to take precautions.

The ISDH recommends everyone age 6 months and older receive a flu shot each year. Health officials said it is especially important for those working in hospital settings and those who are pregnant, to be vaccinated.

"It’s always heartbreaking to learn that someone died of the flu, and we are just now beginning to enter peak flu season,” said Indiana State Health Commissioner Jerome Adams. "Getting a flu shot is the best way to prevent this serious illness, so I hope any Hoosier who hasn’t received a vaccine yet will consider getting one.”

This viral infection is “spread by respiratory droplets released when infected people cough or sneeze nearby or when people touch surfaces or objects contaminated with those infectious respiratory droplets. People can also become infected by touching surfaces or objects contaminated with influenza viruses and then touching their eyes, mouth or nose,” according to the ISDH.

Symptoms include:

fever of 100 degrees Fahrenheit or greater

headache

fatigue

cough

muscle aches

sore throat

While there is no cure for the flu, some medications can help ease symptoms, health officials said.

How can you tell if you have the flu, allergies or the traditional cold?

If you are feeling the effects of allergies, you typically won't have a fever or much fatigue or body aches. If you have a cold, you might have a mild fever and some body aches. You might feel weak and even have some ear congestion. Colds generally last about a week.

Those diagnosed with the flu should wash their hands frequently and thoroughly, avoid touching their eyes, nose and mouth with their hands and stay home when sick.

