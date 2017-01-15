25 must try vegan, vegetarian-friendly restaurants in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS – Clean eating, vegan foods and plant-based diets may sound like a nightmare for foodies who crave sweet glazed chicken and the beloved breaded Indiana tenderloin, but for others, it’s a lifestyle.

While cleaning up your diet may mean ditching the sweet snacks and midnight munchies, it could also mean eliminating or limiting your meat intake.

Did you know some of Indy’s best restaurants are vegetarian and vegan friendly?

If you’re on the hunt for a dish full of flavor, spices and herbs – but without the meat – here are some of Indy’s must try vegetarian and vegan-friendly restaurants.

Three Carrots: The city’s only completely vegan restaurant. Made to order and grab-and-go options available but serves popular items like seitan gyros, buffalo mac and country-fried seitan

Ezra’s Enlightened Café: Features many vegan options as it specializes in raw, plant-based foods

Vitality Bowls: Offers a wide variety of acai bowls, smoothies and juices

Twenty Tap: Try vegan appetizers like edamame or veggie buffalo wings and order the seitan po’boy, vegan bahn mi sandwich or vegan pesto roll for dinner.

Public Greens: Clearly marked vegan dishes like grilled cabbage and fried polenta

The Garden Table: Menu serves acai bowls, vegetarian salads, soups and drinks

Mimi Blue Meatballs: Specializes in meat but has vegan veggie balls and side options for vegans

Duos Kitchen: Offers marked vegetarian items like the baked tofu sandwich, veggie burger and quinoa croquette

Shoefly Public House: Has vegetarian and vegan salads. Also serves a vegan "no-meatloaf"

The Sinking Ship: You’ll find seitan BBQ wings, vegan chili, and vegan burgers

3 Sisters Café: Multiple vegan items marked on their breakfast, lunch and dinner menus

317 Burger: Offers a vegan veggie burger and deep-fried zucchini sandwich

A Piece of Cake: Makes cakes to order including vegan cakes, pies and cupcakes

Abyssinia Ethiopian Restaurant: A variety of vegetarian and vegan soups and entrees

Bazbeaux: Vegetarian and vegan salads along with vegan and gluten-free crust pizzas.

Broad Ripple Ice Cream Station (BRICS): Selection of vegan ice cream with vegan cones available upon request

Yard House: Offers an entire separate vegetarian and vegan menu

Broad Ripple Brew Pub: Offers separate vegetarian and vegan menu with other vegan specials

Café Patachou: Vegan items marked on menu

Divvy: Vegan plates are specifically marked and include squash tots, soft pretzel bites, edamame hummus, vegetable bisque and more

Flatwater restaurant: Serves several vegan options including: Korean lettuce wraps with grilled seitan, seitan tacos, rice noodle salad and grilled veggies.

Freshii (inside the Fashion Mall at Keystone): Offers great variety of vegan bowls, burritos, salads and wraps

The Mellow Mushroom: Has vegan options including its signature “Herb” Veggie Burger made from quinoa, kale, brown rice and roasted mushrooms.

Seasons 52: Offers a separate vegan and vegetarian menu, including the Vegetarian Tasting, a variety of vegetarian items on a single dish

The Flying Cupcake: Bakery has jumbo and regular-sized vegan cupcakes, cookies