25 must try vegan, vegetarian-friendly restaurants in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS – Clean eating, vegan foods and plant-based diets may sound like a nightmare for foodies who crave sweet glazed chicken and the beloved breaded Indiana tenderloin, but for others, it’s a lifestyle.
While cleaning up your diet may mean ditching the sweet snacks and midnight munchies, it could also mean eliminating or limiting your meat intake.
Did you know some of Indy’s best restaurants are vegetarian and vegan friendly?
If you’re on the hunt for a dish full of flavor, spices and herbs – but without the meat – here are some of Indy’s must try vegetarian and vegan-friendly restaurants.
Three Carrots: The city’s only completely vegan restaurant. Made to order and grab-and-go options available but serves popular items like seitan gyros, buffalo mac and country-fried seitan
Ezra’s Enlightened Café: Features many vegan options as it specializes in raw, plant-based foods
Vitality Bowls: Offers a wide variety of acai bowls, smoothies and juices
Twenty Tap: Try vegan appetizers like edamame or veggie buffalo wings and order the seitan po’boy, vegan bahn mi sandwich or vegan pesto roll for dinner.
Public Greens: Clearly marked vegan dishes like grilled cabbage and fried polenta
The Garden Table: Menu serves acai bowls, vegetarian salads, soups and drinks
Mimi Blue Meatballs: Specializes in meat but has vegan veggie balls and side options for vegans
Duos Kitchen: Offers marked vegetarian items like the baked tofu sandwich, veggie burger and quinoa croquette
Shoefly Public House: Has vegetarian and vegan salads. Also serves a vegan "no-meatloaf"
The Sinking Ship: You’ll find seitan BBQ wings, vegan chili, and vegan burgers
3 Sisters Café: Multiple vegan items marked on their breakfast, lunch and dinner menus
317 Burger: Offers a vegan veggie burger and deep-fried zucchini sandwich
A Piece of Cake: Makes cakes to order including vegan cakes, pies and cupcakes
Abyssinia Ethiopian Restaurant: A variety of vegetarian and vegan soups and entrees
Bazbeaux: Vegetarian and vegan salads along with vegan and gluten-free crust pizzas.
Broad Ripple Ice Cream Station (BRICS): Selection of vegan ice cream with vegan cones available upon request
Yard House: Offers an entire separate vegetarian and vegan menu
Broad Ripple Brew Pub: Offers separate vegetarian and vegan menu with other vegan specials
Café Patachou: Vegan items marked on menu
Divvy: Vegan plates are specifically marked and include squash tots, soft pretzel bites, edamame hummus, vegetable bisque and more
Flatwater restaurant: Serves several vegan options including: Korean lettuce wraps with grilled seitan, seitan tacos, rice noodle salad and grilled veggies.
Freshii (inside the Fashion Mall at Keystone): Offers great variety of vegan bowls, burritos, salads and wraps
The Mellow Mushroom: Has vegan options including its signature “Herb” Veggie Burger made from quinoa, kale, brown rice and roasted mushrooms.
Seasons 52: Offers a separate vegan and vegetarian menu, including the Vegetarian Tasting, a variety of vegetarian items on a single dish
The Flying Cupcake: Bakery has jumbo and regular-sized vegan cupcakes, cookies