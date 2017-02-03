3 pizza pies to try at the Nook, Broad Ripple's newest restaurant

INDIANAPOLIS – Indy’s dining scene wouldn’t be complete without local, handmade pizzas – and the city has plenty to choose from.

One of the newest restaurants welcomed to the Broad Ripple area is the Nook by Northside, a 21-and-over artisan pizza and wine bar. It is also the brainchild of the same owners of the Northside Social, Northside Kitchenette, Delicia and la mulita.

If you happen to stop by the Nook, here are three pizza pies you should try:

The Nook

What’s on it?

Signature tomato sauce, fennel sausage, red wine braised mushrooms, pickled red onion, applewood smoked bacon and house blended cheese

Why you should try it:

It’s the restaurant’s signature pizza topped with favorites like bacon and mushrooms. Not just any mushrooms, but red wine braised mushrooms. Who can pass that up?

Piggy Smalls

What’s on it?

Signature tomato sauce, spicy ‘nduja sausage, fennel, pepperoni, goat cheese, country ham, fresh mozzarella and house blended cheese

Why you should try it:

It has practically every kind of meat you can think of on it. Like ham, sausage and pepperoni – a meat lover’s dream.

Mean Green

What’s on it?

Creamy spinach sauce, smoked chicken, pickled jalapeno, fresh tomato, chopped spinach, house blended cheese and Romano-Parmesan.

Why you should try it:

It’s a pizza that looks healthy, so chances are, it will make you feel better about your decision.

Pizza may be the Nook's specialty, but they also offer wine - a full bar to be exact.

Here is how their Italian Stallion, made with Indiana starlight grappa, fresh lime juice, simple and ginger beer is made:

Learn more about the Nook at northsidenook.com.