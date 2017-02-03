Award-winning chef closes Recess restaurant in SoBro after seven years

INDIANAPOLIS – For the next two weeks, every seat in Recess, a critically-acclaimed eatery in SoBro, will be filled. Not because they’re rolling out new menu items, but because they are closing for good.

What Chef Greg Hardesty previously called his “culinary playground” for the past seven years, will close up shop Feb. 18, and everyone wants to savor their last memories of Recess.

A waitlist has even begun to form.

Hardesty said he plans to leave the restaurant industry after 25 years to spend more time with family.

Hardesty’s space was sold quickly as Chef Neal Brown of Pizzology plans to open a Japanese restaurant in its place.

Many in Indy’s dining scene said they owe their success to Hardesty, who served as a mentor.

The seasoned chef was looked up to as a mentor for many reasons. Hardesty was named a James Beard Beast Chef: Great Lakes semifinalist from 2012-2016.

Recess offers a four course prix fixe menu that changes daily. If you’re lucky enough to get through the waiting list, you may find items like black bean soup, fried maine fluke or a Fischer Farms cheeseburger.

To make a reservation, call (317) 925-7529.