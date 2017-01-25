BaconFest 2017 features pork-inspired dishes by Indy's chefs

INDIANAPOLIS -- This weekend, things are about to get a little greasy…and salty during Indy’s BaconFest.

This third annual event, held this Saturday at The Pavillion at Pan Am, will allow you dig into pork-and-bacon-inspired dishes created by some of the city’s top chefs.

Those whipping up their own bacon-inspired dishes include SALT on Mass, Drake’s, Louie’s Wine Dive, Jack’s Donuts and more.

Indy’s BaconFest will also offer plenty of beer from Flat 12 Bierworks and Woodford Reserve to help wash it all down.

General admission tickets are priced at $30 per person and those looking to sneak past the crowds by gaining early access can buy a VIP ticket for $50.

Four food tickets and one drink ticket comes with the general admission price and additional food tickets can be purchased the day of the event.

Tickets and more information can be found here.