Best Chocolate in Town celebrates 10-year-anniversary with store expansion

INDIANAPOLIS – Best Chocolate in Town, a Mass Ave staple, rolled out a few new sweet treats and revealed a remodeled space Friday to celebrate its 10-year-anniversary.
The expansion included a new espresso bar and 28-seat dessert café. The celebration also featured a new line of cookies and other favorites like truffles, sea salt caramels, truffle pies, and ice cream.
"Chocolate and coffee are just made for each other," said owner Elizabeth Garber. "It's something I've always wanted to offer, but the remodel really gives us the chance to let people sit down together and enjoy coffee and desserts."
Best Chocolate in Town called 880 Massachusetts Avenue its home in 1998 with the goal to provide “premium, gourmet chocolates and friendly customer service.”
The company specializes in hand made truffles but are known for their sea salt caramels.