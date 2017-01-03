Bourbon Street Distillery, a popular downtown cajun restaurant, to close

INDIANAPOLIS -- Bourbon Street Distillery, a popular downtown Cajun restaurant, will close its doors at the end of this week.

The restaurant announced the news Tuesday afternoon via their Facebook page.

The eatery was one of the only Cajun spots in Indianapolis with a full bar and live music. It also mimicked the New Orleans feel with a full second-floor balcony dining area.

The spot was known for their hospitality, generous bourbon selection and their especially large breaded pork tenderloin.

It closes after 15 years in business, but it did not provide a specific reason for the closing.