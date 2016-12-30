INDIANAPOLIS – BurgerFuel, a New Zealand-based gourmet burger restaurant has plans to open their first U.S. location in Broad Ripple in 2017.

The restaurant’s website said it’s “coming soon” with no specific date listed, but will offer burgers, chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes and even vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options.

In operation since 1995, BurgerFuel will open up in the former Quality Leasing car service location at 6320 Guilford Avenue and is currently hiring for all positions within the restaurant.

So what type of environment should you expect at BurgerFuel?

Mostly the same atmosphere you can find in their other 86 locations throughout New Zealand, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Iraq and United Arab Emitates – ”a full throttle, high-energy atmosphere, where fast cars, awesome music and creativity reign supreme.”