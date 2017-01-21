HopCat Broad Ripple hosts Crack Fries Eating Contest on nine-year anniversary

INDIANAPOLIS – In honor of celebrating HopCat’s ninth birthday, the Broad Ripple restaurant will host their Crack Fries Eating Contest Saturday afternoon.
Featuring their signature menu item, the Crack Fries Eating Contest will take place at 3 p.m.
So what are Crack Fries? They’re beer battered fries sprinkled with a signature cracked black pepper seasoning.
Participants will have six minutes to eat as many Crack Fries, by weight, as they can.
The first place winner will receive a $500 HopCat gift card and the chance to compete for the grand prize of $2,000 at the Crack Fries Eating World Championship at the 2017 Michigan Summer Beer Festival.
Saturday's first place winner will be provided a travel voucher worth up to $500 and the second place winner will receive a $100 HopCat gift card. The third place winner will get a $25 HopCat gift card.
Entry fee is $5 and will be matched by HopCat and donated to Keep Indianapolis Beautiful.
There is still time to sign up until 2:30 p.m. You may do so by calling HopCat or by stoping by in person before the contest.
The good news is, even if you don’t participate in the contest, you’ll still get a chance to get your hands on some fries. Crack Fries will be offered free of charge during the contest until 5 p.m.
HopCat’s anniversary celebration will also showcase some of its famous brews.
To register for the contest, call (317) 565-4236 or visit HopCat at 6280 N. College Ave.