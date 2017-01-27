LouVino: New wine bar, restaurant gives Fishers some southern hospitality

FISHERS, Ind. – A restaurant known for its small plates and large wine selection in Louisville has brought some southern hospitality to Fishers.

LouVino, an upscale-casual restaurant in the city's Nickle Plate District near 116th Street, specializes in southern comfort foods.

Not only will you find items like bacon wrapped dates, loaded baked potato tots, fried chicken tacos and crispy rock shrimp on the menu, you’ll also be able to choose from a list of 70 wines to have poured by the glass, in addition to other cocktails and craft beers.

The restaurant is also known for their wine flights – named after celebrities like Peyton Manning and Axl Rose.

And if dinner and wine hasn’t put you over the edge, LouVino serves up carrot cake with orange cream cheese icing topped with spiced passion fruit syrup.

The Fishers location serves dinner Tuesday through Saturday. The rustic-modern designed space seats 120 indoors and an additional 30 on the patio.

Although the eatery boasts as an upscale-casual spot, prices range from $6-$19 - which is pretty good considering you’re dining in an award-winning facility.

LouVino was named the “Best Wine Bar” by Buzzfeed and “The South’s Best Brunches” by Southern Living magazine.

Learn more about LouVino at louvino.com.