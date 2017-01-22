Try more than 200 restaurants during Devour Indy 2017

INDIANAPOLIS – It's time to Devour Indy once again!

Beginning Monday through Feb. 5 you’ll have the chance to visit more than 200 restaurants and dine at discounted rates during the inaugural Devour Indy.

If you were a fan of Devour Downtown, Devour Northside and Chow Down Midtown, the new Devour Indy combines all three events for one Indy food extravaganza.

Devour Indy gives you the chance to eat three-course meals from top-rated places all around Central Indiana. A few of the participating restaurants include: Sullivan’s Steakhouse, The District Tap, Ocean Prime, Harry & Izzy’s, Soupremacy and more (even new restaurants like CharBlue).

So how do you get the Devour price?

Visit the event’s website and search restaurants depending upon cuisine type and region. When you arrive to the restaurant, just ask for the Devour menu. While reservations aren’t required, they are highly recommended for those that accept call-ahead seating.

Devour Indy will take place twice per year, once in the winter and one in the summer, Aug. 21- Sept. 3.

While you’re at it, the Devour site also has several other discounts for city events if you’d like to plan a day trip or weekend activities.

A full list of participating restaurants and more details can be found at DevourIndy.com.