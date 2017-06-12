Prepare your appetite, burger fans: Indy Burger Week returns June 12-18

Katie Cox
12:05 AM, May 11, 2017
8:32 AM, Jun 12, 2017
Cox, Katie

INDIANAPOLIS -- Prepare those appetites, burger fans: Indy Burger Week is returning this week.

More than 40 local restaurants have signed on for the week-long celebration that offers mouthwatering burgers at just $5 each. 

Indy Burger Week 2017 will run from June 12-18. 

The week isn’t just a glutton-fest though, it's also a fundraiser for Second Helpings. Second Helpings helps prepare food and distribute it to 80 social service agencies around Indianapolis to feed those in need. Second Helpings also offers a culinary job training program for disadvantaged adults to help them obtain careers in the food service industry.

Participating restaurants include: 

Check out the list of participants below in a map prepared by NUVO. Each location will offer a different burger for the discount price. Click here see each $5 chosen burger offering.

