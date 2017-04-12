Prosciutto Fig Triple Grilled Cheese

Triple grilled cheese with fig and prosciutto

2 slices of honey oat bread

1 slice Fair Oaks Gouda cheese (Indiana Grown member)

2 slices Fair Oaks Butterkase cheese

2 TBS Tulip Tree Fromage Frais spread (Indiana Grown member)

1 TBS Dillman Farm fig, red raspberry, orange marmalade and ginger jam (Indiana Grown member)

3-4 pieces of baked Smooking Goose prosciutto (cooked ahead of time) (Indiana Grown member)

1 TBS olive oil for spreading on bread

Spread olive oil on both pieces of bread, then turn oil-side down.

Spread Fromage Frais inside one piece of bread, then spread jam on the other piece.

Layer Gouda and Butterkase cheese on Fromage Frais side of bread.

Lastly, layer prosciutto pieces, then top the sandwich with jam side of bread.

Pre-heat sauté pan on medium to high heat, then gently place sandwich in the pan.

Flip sandwich midway through cooking, about 2-3 minutes on each side or until outside of bread is golden brown and cheese has melted.

Slice and serve warm.

Enjoy!