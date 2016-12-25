Scratchtruck food truck closes after six years in business

INDIANAPOLIS – One of Indianapolis’ food trucks is closing up shop after operating for the past six years.

The owner of Scratchtruck, a food truck that served modern comfort food, said the difficulty in operating a truck in the winter is what helped them come to the decision to close.

Matt Kornmeyer wrote on the restaurant’s website Friday that his dream “of the brick and mortar has passed.”

“One thing that we learned early is that food trucking in Indianapolis is a seasonal business. It is too difficult to operate year round. The winter is brutal. This made or drive to “protect ourselves” during the winter more intense. This winter really brought us to our knees, as business really slowed down earlier than in the past. With us seeing that our dream of the brick and mortar has passed, we have made the difficult decision to shutter operations. I still can’t believe that I am typing this, as this has been my life for the last 6 years.”

Scratchtruck started their journey ranked as the 9th food truck in the city and eventually was ranked the 101 best truck in the country.

Kornmeyer said as he moves on to the next chapter in his life, he will always remember the memories made on the “big red truck.”

“It has been a fun, yet difficult journey these past 6 years. I would like to thank my family for supporting me, even though they rarely saw me. Our employees, for helping me along this journey, and having the patience as we were making a lot of this up as we went and finally to our customers. Without you, we would not have made it past the 1st year. Thank you for giving us a try and embracing what we were trying to accomplish.”

Many of Scratchtrucks’ Facebook fans expressed their sadness but wished Kornmeyer best luck in the future.