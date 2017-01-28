The most ridiculous (delicious) things at Indy Bacon Fest

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indy Bacon Fest was sizzling in all its fat and salty glory at the Pavilion at Pan-Am Saturday, and many of the offerings were, well, ridiculous (but delicious).
The festival was top trending on Twitter in Indianapolis for most of Saturday afternoon with #IndyBaconFest, giving us a needed escape from our heated political reality (#Muslimban was trending No. 2 for most of the day).
Here's a look at some of the most creative and particularly unique versions of bacon at the festival: