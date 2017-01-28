The most ridiculous (delicious) things at Indy Bacon Fest

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indy Bacon Fest was sizzling in all its fat and salty glory at the Pavilion at Pan-Am Saturday, and many of the offerings were, well, ridiculous (but delicious).

The festival was top trending on Twitter in Indianapolis for most of Saturday afternoon with #IndyBaconFest, giving us a needed escape from our heated political reality (#Muslimban was trending No. 2 for most of the day).

Here's a look at some of the most creative and particularly unique versions of bacon at the festival:

Okay, my #IndyBaconFest friends, you want to make your way over to Three Sisters booth. Trust me. pic.twitter.com/qohP4WZpmi — Kara Fleck (@KaraFleck) January 28, 2017

We could go for a year supply of bacon... #IndyBaconFest 🐷 pic.twitter.com/KXhDL8AtzA — Janna Parke (@jparke_) January 28, 2017

Spent the afternoon with the hubby sampling delicious bacon 🥓 #IndyBaconFest pic.twitter.com/wqNUe4x7Ur — Mrs. Farnsworth (@MrsFarnsworthOP) January 28, 2017

#indybaconfest i dont know what this is but count me in @AAskelson pic.twitter.com/0bcMXSfWdP — Therealdavem (@Therealdavem1) January 28, 2017

There are a lot of people here. #IndyBaconFest pic.twitter.com/uwzSefKW3D — Derek Schultz (@Schultz975) January 28, 2017

I wish you could smell how scrumptious it is in here!! #IndyBaconFest #chocolatebacon pic.twitter.com/wpMe3vRCoh — SweetCaroline (@CarolineHyduk) January 28, 2017

Yes that is a bacon wrapped burrito and it is magnificent. ❤️❤️❤️ -AJ #indybaconfest pic.twitter.com/BSGri0v9Yn — ALT 103.3 (@alt1033) January 28, 2017