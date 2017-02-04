Ticket holders upset over long lines at Brewers of Indiana Guild Winterfest

Victoria T. Davis
4:18 PM, Feb 4, 2017
INDIANAPOLIS -- The highly-anticipated, sold out 9th annual Brewers of Indiana Guild Winterfest brought beer to the Indiana State Fairgrounds, but it also stirred up a group of angry attendees who complained about the length of the entrance line.

The beer fest that became a trending topic on Twitter for more than 24 hours before doors opened, was bound to attract a large crowd but attendees standing in line believed the ticket line was “unorganized.”

Some of them waiting in line for more than two hours just to get inside.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Organizers of the event responded to the angry attendees via Twitter:

 

