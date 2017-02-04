Ticket holders upset over long lines at Brewers of Indiana Guild Winterfest

INDIANAPOLIS -- The highly-anticipated, sold out 9th annual Brewers of Indiana Guild Winterfest brought beer to the Indiana State Fairgrounds, but it also stirred up a group of angry attendees who complained about the length of the entrance line.

The beer fest that became a trending topic on Twitter for more than 24 hours before doors opened, was bound to attract a large crowd but attendees standing in line believed the ticket line was “unorganized.”

Some of them waiting in line for more than two hours just to get inside.

Been in line over an hour for #IndyWinterfest...halfway there. — Mark (@brenemanma) February 4, 2017

The people at #IndyWinterfest haven't mastered the concept of "other doors" yet. Get it together. — Pug Life (@IndianaMills) February 4, 2017

@DrinkIndiana may want to check #IndyWinterfest. Maybe sell less tickets? Maybe open more doors? Maybe deliver on what you sell people? Try? — Kyle Stuard (@KStuard13) February 4, 2017

@DrinkIndiana winterfest started 50 minutes ago. This is a small part of your line. So frustrated #IndyWinterfest pic.twitter.com/sMwi9WlZH0 — Emily Compton (@misses_compton) February 4, 2017

Feeling scammed by #IndyWinterfest.. first hour of the actual festival spent in line even though we got here well before doors opened. — Julie Mund (@JAMoid13) February 4, 2017

what are the chances for refunds #IndyWinterfest - $40 to stand in the street? This is a bummer — TJ Davis (@thetjdavis) February 4, 2017

@DrinkIndiana 1 entrance for 10k people is a great way to start the afternoon off with a bad taste in everyone's mouth. #IndyWinterfest — Steve Salinas (@stevenmsalinas) February 4, 2017

So...... 7 ticket checkers for 10,000 people should be fine, right? #IndyWinterfest — Jake Cronauer (@jakecronauer) February 4, 2017

Organizers of the event responded to the angry attendees via Twitter: