Ticket holders upset over long lines at Brewers of Indiana Guild Winterfest

INDIANAPOLIS -- The highly-anticipated, sold out 9th annual Brewers of Indiana Guild Winterfest brought beer to the Indiana State Fairgrounds, but it also stirred up a group of angry attendees who complained about the length of the entrance line.
The beer fest that became a trending topic on Twitter for more than 24 hours before doors opened, was bound to attract a large crowd but attendees standing in line believed the ticket line was “unorganized.”
Some of them waiting in line for more than two hours just to get inside.