Yuengling set to come to Indiana in 2017

Yuengling beer brand, the country’s oldest brewery founded in 1829 is coming to Indiana in 2017, according to officials at Monarch Beverage.

The brand is slated to hit shelves within the first quarter of the year and Monarch Beverage, Five Star Distributing and Indiana Beverage will distribute the beer throughout the state.

A Monarch Beverage Spokesperson said: "Hoosiers have long awaited the launch of Yuengling in our state and we are very excited to begin offering it at the end of the first quarter 2017. The brand adds to an already robust selection of beers available in Indiana."