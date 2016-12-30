14 Indiana hospitals penalized for patient safety in 2017

The federal government has cut payments to hospitals with high rates of injuries in 2016 as part of its Hospital-Acquired Conditions Reduction Program, according to Medicare records.

Among the 769 hospitals penalized across the country in 2016, 14 of them are in Indiana. This is a decrease from the 20 Indiana hospitals penalized in 2015.

Several facilities were placed on the list in 2016 and will receive additional penalties in 2017. Those hospitals include: Eskenazi Health in Indianapolis, Franciscan St. Francis Health in Carmel, Indiana University Health in Indianapolis, Indiana University Health North Hospital in Carmel and Lutheran Hospital of Indiana in Fort Wayne.

The Hospital-Acquired Conditions Reduction Program began in 2014 and ranks hospitals with “the worst performing quartile of subsection hospitals with respect to hospital-acquired conditions.”

Those listed will have Medicare payments reduced by one percent next year, which could mean millions of dollars lost.

You can read the full list of hospitals included here.