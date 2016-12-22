First Indiana flu death of 2016 - 2017

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana has reported its influenza-related death for the 2016-17 flu season.

Because of privacy laws, no information about the patient or where they live in Indiana is being released.

Flu activity is minimal in the state and the country at this point, so you're being encouraged to take this time to get a flu shot.

State health officials say everyone age 6 months and older should get the flu vaccine each year.

Although anyone can get the flu, some people are at higher risk for flu-related complications such as pneumonia,

Those at high risk include pregnant women, young children, people with chronic illnesses, people who are immune-compromised and the elderly.

Flu symptoms include:

Fever of 100 degrees or more

Headache

Fatigue

Cough

Muscle aches

Sore throat

You can help prevent the spread of flu by washing your hands frequently, avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with your hands, and stay home when you're sick.

Flu is a viral infection of the respiratory tract. It's spread when infected people cough or sneeze or when people touch surfaces or objects contaminated with the virus.

