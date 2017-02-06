Meningitis immunization may be required for Indiana college students

INDIANAPOLIS -- A bill that would require Indiana college students get immunized for meningitis is moving on to the Senate.

The measure, which passed the House last Tuesday, does include exceptions based on religious and health reasons.

"Not every state follows the same protocols for disease prevention, so this proposal would require all students attending a university in Indiana to receive the meningitis immunization. We want to take all precautionary measures to ensure our students and schools are being protected," said State Rep. Sally Siegrist (R-West Lafayette), who sponsored the bill.

Indiana currently requires students in grades 6 through 11 to be immunized for meningitis.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, meningitis is more commonly diagnosed among infants, adolescents and young adults.

The disease tends to spread wherever large groups of people gather together, like college dorms.