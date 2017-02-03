Symptoms and risks factors for heart disease in women

Heart disease is the most common cause of death for both women and men in the U.S.

The symptoms women experience may differ from those in men.

According to mayoclinic.org, the most common heart attack symptom for women is some type of pain, pressure or discomfort in the chest. Some women may have a heart attack without chest pain. In addition, women are more likely than men to have symptoms unrelated to chest pain such as:

Neck, jaw, shoulder, upper back or abdominal discomfort

Shortness of breath

Pain in one or both arms

Nausea or vomiting

Sweating

Lightheadedness or dizziness

Unusual fatigue

Heart disease risk factors such as high cholesterol, high blood pressure, and obesity affect both men and women. Other factors may play a bigger role in the development of heart disease in women. Mayoclinic.org says those risk factors may include:

Diabetes. Women with diabetes are at greater risk of heart disease than are men with diabetes.

Mental stress and depression. Women's hearts are affected by stress and depression more than men's. Depression makes it difficult to maintain a healthy lifestyle and follow recommended treatment,

Smoking. In women, smoking is a greater risk factor for heart disease in women than it is in men.

Inactivity. A lack of physical activity is a major risk factor for heart disease, and some research has found women to be more inactive than men.

Menopause. Low levels of estrogen after menopause pose a significant risk factor for developing cardiovascular disease in the smaller blood vessels (coronary microvascular disease).

Broken heart syndrome. This condition — often brought on by stressful situations that can cause severe, but usually temporary, heart muscle failure — occurs more commonly in women after menopause. This condition may also be called takotsubo cardiomyopathy, apical ballooning syndrome or stress cardiomyopathy.

Pregnancy complications. High blood pressure or diabetes during pregnancy can increase women's long-term risk of high blood pressure and diabetes and increase the risk of development of heart disease in the mothers.

To reduce your risk of heart disease or a heart attack: