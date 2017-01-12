Jefferson Awards: Rev. Charles Harrison

Cloudy
HI: 35°
LO: 24°
HI: 37°
LO: 28°
HI: 36°
LO: 29°
Rev. Charles Harrison of the Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition and pastor of Barnes United Methodist Church is honored with a Jefferson Award.
Rev. Charles Harrison speaks to local media about his aspirations to run for mayor of Indianapolis in 2015. (RTV6/Brad Forestal)
INDIANAPOLIS - Rev. Charles Harrison of the Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition and pastor of Barnes United Methodist Church was honored with the Jefferson Award.
You can learn more about Harrison in the video player above.
Know someone who is deserving of a Jefferson Award? Nominate them here!