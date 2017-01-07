Indianapolis Animal Care Services announces new hours, initiatives for 2017

INDIANAPOLIS -- Following a successful 2016, Indianapolis Animal Care Services is implementing new hours and initiatives to continue their growth into the new year.

In 2016, volunteers, employees and members of the community helped IACS put place more animals into loving homes, increasing their live release rate up to 79 percent. That's up from 75 percent in 2015.

In addition to their new hours of service, IACS is also implementing a Stray Cat diversion program to expand their rescue efforts and protect the stray cats of Indianapolis. The goal is to reduce the stray cat population by providing life-saving alternatives for cats brought into the shelter.

The new hours will start January 7.

The new adoption hours are as follows:

Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Wednesday: Closed

The new intake hours are as follows:

Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday: Closed

Thursday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

IACS will also be expanding their foster program and rescue efforts to reduce the population of animals at the shelter and is looking for volunteers to help with these initiatives.

For more information on IACS’s programs and services, please visit www.indy.gov/acs.