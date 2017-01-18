More dogs, cats adopted from city shelter in 2016

INDIANAPOLIS -- More dogs and cats are leaving the city animal shelter with adoptive families, according to new numbers released to RTV6.

In 2016, the shelter had 3,616 adoptions which is a 26% increase from 2015.

The city’s live save rate held steady at 79 percent in 2016, the exact same rate as 2015, which means most dogs and cats are leaving alive and with adoptive families, foster or rescue groups.

The numbers are a huge improvement from 2011 when Indianapolis Animal Care Services reported a 49 percent live save rate.

In 2016, the shelter euthanized 1,945 animals which was a significant drop from 2015.

IACS live save rates:

2016: 79 percent

2015: 79 percent

2014: 73 percent

2013: 64 percent

2012: 56 percent

2011: 49 percent

IACS euthanization rates:

2016: 1,945

2015: 2,387

2014: 3,466

2013: 5,216

According to records, nearly 11,000 animals were killed at the city shelter in 2008, mostly due to lack of space and resources.

Animal advocates credit adoption specials, the Indy Mega Adoption Events, increased spay and neuter efforts and improved education among the reasons for the improved numbers.

IACS board member Christian Mosburg also pointed out fewer animals are coming into the shelter in the first place.

“The intake numbers have gone down almost every year for the last 10 years, and I would expect that trend to continue,” said Mosburg. “With other changes that are being made I think there should be significant improvement in the stats.”

Mosburg said he expects the community cat program to expand this year, as well as outreach to rescue groups.

The shelter now has brighter signage, murals and cages.

The new director of Indianapolis Animal Care Services, Katie Trennepohl, took office in August and plans to make the city a “no kill” community.