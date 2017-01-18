More dogs, cats adopted from city shelter in 2016

Animal advocates credit adoption specials, the Indy Mega Adoption Events, increased spay and neuter efforts and improved education among the reasons for the improved numbers.
IACS board member Christian Mosburg also pointed out fewer animals are coming into the shelter in the first place.
“The intake numbers have gone down almost every year for the last 10 years, and I would expect that trend to continue,” said Mosburg. “With other changes that are being made I think there should be significant improvement in the stats.”
Mosburg said he expects the community cat program to expand this year, as well as outreach to rescue groups.
The shelter now has brighter signage, murals and cages.
The new director of Indianapolis Animal Care Services, Katie Trennepohl, took office in August and plans to make the city a “no kill” community.