Reports: 94 guns stolen in first 90 days of 2017

Indianapolis police received 85 reports of stolen firearms in the first 90 days of the year, totaling at least 94 stolen guns overall.

Below, find the date, time and short narrative for each gun theft reported to police. Reports have been scrubbed of identifying information to protect victims' identities.

All information below pulled from incident reports filed by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department from Jan. 1 – March 31, 2017:

1/2/2017 7:06 | Victim stated his black 9mm handgun was missing. Victim stated he took the gun into his house 01/01/2017 and on 01/02/2017 at 0600hrs he noticed the gun missing.

1/2/2017 18:39 | Victim reported that his firearm was missing from his residence. Unknown suspects.

1/3/2017 12:07 | Complainant found 2 guns were missing from house when he was moving out.

1.3.17 | Complainant reports her deceased husband's firearm is missing.

1/5/2017 17:27 | IMPD Officers were dispatched to a theft of a gun investigation. Possible suspect information. Report was made.

1/6/2017 11:00 | Elderly female called to report her gun lost and possibly stolen.

1/6/2017 14:11 | Officers responded to possible theft and stolen gun and report was made.

1/6/2017 18:51 | IMPD officers were dispatched to investigate a report of a stolen gun on the south east side of Indianapolis

1/8/2017 18:41 | Theft of firearm.

1/9/2017 0:00 | Officer responded to the 4000 block of Newburgh Drive for a theft of a gun. No suspect description provided.

1/9/2017 14:00 | Officer took a report on a stolen firearm that occurred.

1/10/2017 15:00 | On 1/13/2017 at approximately 14:37hrs IMPD Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of N. Colorado A reference a stolen gun report. Upon arrival officers spoke to the owner who stated about three weeks ago lost his hand gun. Gun was entered into NCIC as stolen.

1/10/2017 15:25 | Victims handgun was stolen from residence.

1/11/2017 10:00 | I was dispatched on a run to investigate a theft of a handgun from a vehicle. No suspect information.

1/11/2017 14:40 | Victim wanted to report her handgun stolen.

1.13.17 | Complainant stated that her niece stolen her handgun from her residence. Suspect has done this before.

1/13/2017 9:34 | Female discovered that her handgun was missing or stolen from her residence

1/14/2017 9:47 | On 1-19-17 Officer S Greene was dispatched to Walden Trace Ct, in reference to a stolen hand gun.

1/14/2017 16:00 | IMPD Officers responded to a theft of a handgun. No suspect info at this time.

1/15/2017 17:40 | Officer investigating a stolen gun.

1/18/2017 14:45 | Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Maxwell Road for a disturbance with a handgun. A male stole handgun and left. The male is a known suspect.

1/18/2017 15:09 | Stolen gun. No suspect info.

1/18/2017 23:08 | IMPD responded to a stolen gun report. The firearm was stolen from the residence. Auto Desk was notified about the firearm.

1/19/2017 17:15 | On Thursday 1/19/17 at 1742 Officer Lavish, of the IMPD, was dispatched to the 7100 block of Twin Oaks Drive reference a stolen firearm report. A report was made.

1.20.17 | Complainant stated his gun and a gold chain were stolen from his residence.

1/20/2017 8:30 | On today's date IMPD officers responded to a residence on the report of a theft of a firearm. A report was made.

1/21/2017 12:00 | On 1-23-2017 at 1944 hours officers with IMPD were dispatched to the run location on a theft of a gun investigation. The victim stated he last saw his gun in the glove box of his vehicle two months ago. He stated he went to his car today it was gone. A report was made.

1/21/2017 17:29 | I was dispatched to the 10100 block of John Jay Drive for a stolen gun report. Upon arrival the victim stated that someone stole her gun. No additional information at this time.

1/21/2017 17:50 | On Saturday, January 21, 2017, an officer with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was dispatched to an address reference the theft of a firearm. The officer was advised that possibly a friend of the family stole the firearm. The firearm was stolen sometime on today's date.

1/24/2017 14:01 | Officers responded to a firearm possibly stolen and a report was made.

1/24/2017 14:01 | Officers responded to possible stolen firearms and a report was made.

1/26/2017 17:30 | On 01-26-2017 Officers with IMPD responded to a report of a stolen firearm.

1.27.17 | Victim's girlfriend stole his shotgun when they broke up.

1/28/2017 0:08 | Officers were dispatched on a report of stolen firearm.

1/28/2017 17:00 | On January 28, 2017, Officers with IMPD was dispatched to a residence reference a theft of a gun. Upon arrival officers spoke with the victim, and a report was made.

1/29/2017 19:39 | Stolen firearm from residence.

1/30/2017 1:11 | Officers dispatched to disturbance. Party involved had firearm stolen in process of fight.

1/30/2017 9:00 | The victim stated his residence was broken into and several items were stolen including a large gun safe containing several rifles. There is no suspect information and the investigation is ongoing.

1/30/2017 23:40 | Complainant near Epler Avenue and Madison Avenue advised that his firearm has come up missing and he does no know who took it or where it is. Report made.

1/31/2017 14:52 | IMPD Officers were dispatched on a stolen firearm. Suspect unknown.

2/3/2017 20:56 | Officer takes a theft report. Victim advises police unknown suspect stole her handgun. Report filed.

2/5/2017 15:00 | IMPD Officers responded to investigate a theft of a handgun. The victim stated she wanted a report done, unknown suspect being sought, and the investigation continues.

2/5/2017 22:11 | Complainant reported her handgun stolen.

2.6.17 | Theft of a gun from ap arked vehicle. There is camera footage of suspect vehicle and suspect.

2/8/2017 0:01 | Residence burglary where 3 guns were taken.

2/8/2017 0:17 | Narcotics arrest with a stolen gun.

2/9/2017 1:36 | Stolen vehicle report with handgun inside vehicle. No suspect information.

2/12/2017 20:09 | Responded to a report of a burglary. Suspects stole several pairs of Air Jordan shoes, clothes, electronics and firearms. Investigation is ongoing.

2/13/2017 1:57 | A handgun was reported stolen from this address. Report completed for further investigation.

2.13.17 | Homeowner believes suspects might have discovered key used for service entry left in mailbox. Two firearms stolen from residence.

2/14/2017 10:00 | Stolen Firearm

2/14/2017 12:46 | Caller said that she was assaulted by a known B/F and a known B/M. Caller said that she fired a gun up in the air to get the suspects away from her. Caller said that the suspects then stole the gun out of her car a ran away. Caller had minor lacerations on her face. EMS responded to the scene.

2/16/2017 8:44 | Officers were dispatched to this location on a theft of a gun from a vehicle report. Upon arrival information was obtained and a report was completed.

2/20/2017 17:34 | Victim stated he came home and noticed someone broke into his house through a back window. The victim noticed a handgun was stolen. There is no suspect information and no serial number for the stolen handgun.

2/20/2017 18:37 | Burglary of a residence with a stolen gun. Suspect information available.

2/23/2017 18:50 | On 02/23/2017 at approx 1900 Hrs Impd Officer dispatched to 2200 block of Windsong Ct for a report of a stolen firearm. Male states that while he was playing basketball his handgun was taken from his backpack.

2/25/2017 18:30 | IMPD Officers were dispatched to a report of stolen firearms. Upon further investigation, a report was made with possible suspects.

2.27.17 | Complainant advised her firearm was stolen from Sawmill Saloon by unknown suspect.

2/28/2017 19:34 | On February 28, 2017 Officers responded to a stolen firearm report. No known suspects.

2/28/2017 21:00 | Theft of a gun. No suspect(s).

3/1/2017 11:10 | The caller said that he was putting his firearm in the trunk of his vehicle to go to the range when two suspects came up from behind. They told him to give up what was in the trunk and pointed a black handgun at him. He gave them his unloaded firearm and they fled on foot. He said that he does not know the suspects and there is no additional evidence or witnesses.

3/3/2017 12:00 | Theft of firearm.

3/4/2017 11:33 | Gun stolen from a parked car in Garfield Park.

3/4/2017 20:35 | I took a report for a stolen firearm with no known suspect.

3/7/2017 11:05 | Indy Trading Post owner reported a gun missing from his store. Unknown date of theft. Owner was contacted by ATF as to location of weapon.

3/8/2017 0:50 | Officer was flagged down to report a stolen firearm with possible suspect information.

3/8/2017 16:58 | A firearm was stolen out of a vehicle.

3.11.17 | Complainant stated she left her gun inside her vehicle's glove box. She believes she left her vehicle unlocked due to there not being forced.

3/11/2017 1:10 | Dispatched to listed location on a stolen gun report. Complaint stated she left her hand gun in her vehicle inside the glove box. Complaint stated she believes she left her vehicle unlocked due to there not being force. Report was made on the incident.

3/11/2017 10:17 | The victim stated her handgun was stolen from her car sometime in the past two weeks.

3/13/2017 0:01 | This report will document the theft of a firearm. No arrests have been made at this time.

3/18/2017 12:00 | A firearm was stolen

3/18/2017 18:00 | Caller stated that his gun was stolen overnight out of his friend's car.

3/19/2017 0:01 | I received a run on theft of a gun. Upon arrival I spoke with the victim. He stated someone took his gun.

3/19/2017 0:10 | The victim reported the theft of his black 9mm semi-automatic pistol, loaded with a magazine of 10 rounds, taken from inside his unlocked vehicle. The victim's SUV was parked in the residence driveway, up near the attached garage, when the firearm was stolen sometime overnight. No suspect(s) seen or heard during the night, and the victim's dog did not bark at anything during that time.

3/19/2017 11:00 | A firearm was stolen

3/21/2017 16:50 | On 03/21/2017 a victim reported a theft of a firearm from their residence. The suspect was not on location and this will be a pending investigation.

3.23.17 | Complainant left his gun in his unlocked car overnight and the gun was stolen.

3/25/2017 9:50 | On 3-25-17 IMPD was dispatched to this location reference a theft report. A firearm and other items were taken.

3/25/2017 11:05 | On 3-25-2017, IMPD was dispatched to this location reference a delayed stolen firearm. During the past year, while the victim was incarcerated, his firearm was stolen.

3/25/2017 17:36 | On March 25, 2017 an IMPD officer was dispatched to investigate a stolen handgun. Upon arrival I spoke with the victim who stated that sometime in the past two days someone had stolen his handgun out of his hotel room. This is an ongoing investigation.

3/26/2017 19:46 | Officer responded to a theft of a firearm. A report was made.

3/28/2017 7:45 | Officers were dispatched to this location on a theft of a gun report. Upon arrival information was obtained and a report was completed.

3/29/2017 20:17 | Officer responded to a theft of a handgun. A report was made.

3/30/2017 15:16 | Burglary/Theft of a handgun report.

