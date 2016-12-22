When you look back on 2016, what moments will you remember? Most likely, they’re the memories that tugged at your heartstrings.

We’ve had lots of those this past year in central Indiana. Some that made us cry. Others that made us cheer. No matter the emotion, they are the stories that moved us in 2016.

January 12

Andrew Smith and his wife, Samantha

Andrew Smith, a former standout Butler basketball player, died at the age of 25 following his second battle with cancer. Smith beat the disease once in 2014 after his heart gave out and he was technically dead for 22 minutes. But the cancer came back in May 2015. Smith underwent a bone marrow transplant in early November 2015. He used the experience to spread the word about the importance of bone marrow registration. One of Smith’s former teammates, Emerson Kampen, was inspired to join the registry and found that he was a match for a 59-year-old man who was battling non-Hodgkin lymphoma, the same cancer Smith had. Unfortunately, in early December, Smith learned the transplant had failed, and on January 12, there was this message from his wife, Samantha

January 26

A school bus jumped the curb outside Amy Beverland Elementary School in Indianapolis. The bus driver told firefighters she saw Principal Susan Jordan push two 10-year-old students out of the way before she was hit by the bus and killed. Jordan, 69, worked at Amy Beverland for 22 years. She was remembered as an amazing educator who touched the lives of hundreds of children. In March, Jordan was honored by the National Association of Elementary School Principals. Her name was added to the Tree of Life memorial, which honors the lives and service of those who have made extraordinary sacrifices as school leaders. RTV6 also organized the #BooksForBeverland book drive to support one of Jordan’s favorite things: reading. Nearly 2,500 books were collected for Lawrence Township schools.

NAESP Tree of Life memorial

February 17