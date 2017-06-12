Nurses Among Us: Nurses who go above and beyond

Mostly Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 73°
Sharon supports a backpack initiative that helps feed kids in needs on the weekends
"I get to see miracles every day"
Shana uses the empathy she's learned from her patients with her boys, and vice versa.
Lauren's parents were diagnosed with cancer, which spurred her on to becoming a nurse.
Angela goes above and beyond, helping treat patients on the Honor Flight.
Ashley wants to help people in a different way with continuing education.
After watching her father suffer through cancer, she decided she never wants a family to have to go through that.
Jessica's goal is to help people get better.
Susan is a nurse who comforts parents who will soon give birth to children with complications.
Misty goes above and beyond for the smiles
There are “numerous” bids for those interested in acquiring Marsh Supermarkets in an auction that began Monday morning in a…
Thunderstorm chances increase Tuesday.
A 2015 letter shows exactly why Christopher Goff, the latest member of the Indiana Supreme Court, began his career in the judicial system.
A popular intersection in Carmel, Indiana is closed for two weeks while construction crews complete a roundabout in the area.
Colts quarterback Andrew Luck spent his Saturday in Columbus, Indiana and Fort Wayne, Indiana for the annual Change the Play Summer Camp.