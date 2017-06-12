Nurses Among Us: Nurses who go above and beyond

2:30 PM, Jun 12, 2017
Sharon supports a backpack initiative that helps feed kids in needs on the weekends

"I get to see miracles every day"

Shana uses the empathy she's learned from her patients with her boys, and vice versa.

Lauren's parents were diagnosed with cancer, which spurred her on to becoming a nurse.

Angela goes above and beyond, helping treat patients on the Honor Flight.

Ashley wants to help people in a different way with continuing education.

After watching her father suffer through cancer, she decided she never wants a family to have to go through that.

Jessica's goal is to help people get better.

Susan is a nurse who comforts parents who will soon give birth to children with complications.

Misty goes above and beyond for the smiles

