Angie's List: A New Year's resolution for your home

Amanda Starrantino
12:08 AM, Jan 5, 2017

Angie's List: A resolution for your home in 2017

WRTV

Have you tackled your chores list that you said you were going to tackle as your New Year's resolution?

Before your do, there's a few things you should know. 

Too many of us wait until things around the house break or die before we decide to fix them.

Angie's List explains why changing that habit should be at the top of your New Year's resolutions in the video above. 

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Money