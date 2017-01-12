Angie's List: Hidden cost of snow shoveling shortcuts

Mostly clear
HI: 60°
LO: 32°
HI: 35°
LO: 24°
HI: 36°
LO: 27°
Keeping your driveway in top shape during the winter.
If you hate to shovel snow, chloride-containing salt and de-icer may be your go-to tools to clear your driveway and sidewalk.
Home designers are already showing us some hot new trends for 2017.
Do-it-yourself home security systems are available, but are they enough to keep you from being a victim?
We're expecting a snowier than usual winter this year and that could mean the return of a rooftop issue that on average costs about $5000…
Donald Trump said his administration would change the business tax from 35 percent down to "hopefully 15 percent" to alleviate us…