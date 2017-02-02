Cloudy
Angie's List: Inspecting your home inspector
Spring used to reign supreme as the time to buy your sell your home.
But winter sales have been heating up - and have nearly caught up to the better weather season.
If you're planning to get in on the trend, you'll need a reliable home inspector. But there's more to hiring one than you might thing.
Check out the tips from Angie's List in the video player above.
