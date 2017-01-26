Angie's List: Wallpaper as a work of art

Katie Cox, Amanda Starrantino
11:02 PM, Jan 25, 2017

Angie's List: Wallpaper as a work of art

Cox, Katie
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

INDIANAPOLIS -- When it comes to decorating your home, some ideas just keep coming back time after time.

Wallpaper is one of those that seems to be rolling back into fashion.

Watch the video above to see how this old trend is coming back HOT. 

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Money