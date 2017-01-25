RECALL: HP laptop batteries under recall notice

About 101,000 HP laptop batteries are being recalled due to a risk of overheating, causing a fire risk.

The affected batteries are about 8-10.5 inches long, 2 inches wide and 1 inch high. The affected batteries also have a barcode beginning with one of the following:

6BZLU

6CGFK

6CGFQ

6CZMB

6DEMA

6DEMH

6DGAL

6EBVA

They were sold between March 2013 and October 2016 at Best Buy, Walmart, Costco, Sam's Club and other retailers.

About 41,000 were recalled last year. This recall expands that list.

HP has received one report of a battery overheating, melting and charring. It caused about $1,000 in damage.

If you have one of these batteries, you should stop using it immediately and contact HP for a free replacement.

For more information, call HP at 888-202-4320 or online at www.HP.com/go/batteryprogram2016.