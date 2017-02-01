Simple money hacks to save $2,000 a year

But with 9 simple money hacks, you could save up that $1,000 emergency fund, and even more. And the best part: you may never even notice it.
Two women share great advice
Melissa Jordan is an associate for an insurance agency in Clermont County, Ohio. Alex Singleton is a mom of school age kids, in the Village of Greenhills.
What do these women have in common? They both are experts at saving a few bucks every day.
So they agreed to share their best money "hacks," to help you save money with no pain.
Money Saving Hacks
1. Save your spare change: Jordan says whenever she breaks a dollar, anywhere, she takes the change and puts it in a jar, at her office or at home.
"After a while I have enough to fill the jar," she said, "and that becomes my vacation money. I keep all my change, and I never spend any of it.
For a more high tech version, try the smartphone app Acorns.com. It rounds up purchases you make on your phone (such as your daily Starbucks fix, or Amazon purchases), and then saves the change for you in an investment account.
2. Join the "$5 Savings Club" (or "$5 Savings Challenge)", made popular on Pinterest.
It's a turbo charged version of saving your pocket change. Every time you get a $5 bill, you tuck it away, for even bigger savings.
3. Hide your raise, which Melissa Jordan has done two years in a row.
"Whenever I get a raise, I pretend like I never got it," she said. "I just take whatever the amount of my raise was, and take it right out of my check and put it into my savings."
The savings were stunning, she says. "That's an extra $2,000 I am saving every year."
Busy mom Alex Singleton has some other great hacks, starting with:
4. Join a prescription rewards program,at a drugstore like Walgreens, or your grocery store.