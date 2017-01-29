FDA warns not to use Hyland's teething tablets due to inconsistent amounts of belladonna

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration thinks you should throw out certain teething tablets because they have inconsistent amounts of a toxic substance.

The homeopathic tablets marketed by Hyland's contain belladonna, which the FDA said can create "unpredictable" responses in children under 2 years old and put them at "unnecessary risk."

The tablets sometimes had amounts of belladonna "far exceeding the amount claimed on the label," the FDA said.

The agency said it contacted Standard Homeopathic Company in Los Angeles, which makes Hyland's homeopathic teething products, but the company hasn't agreed to a recall.

"Homeopathic teething products have not been evaluated or approved by the FDA for safety or effectiveness," the agency said.

The feds also said they aren't aware of any proven health benefits of the tablets, which are labeled to relieve teething symptoms in children.

"We recommend that parents and caregivers not give these homeopathic teething tablets to children and seek advice from their health care professional for safe alternatives," said Dr. Janet Woodcock, director of the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research.

Consumers should seek medical care immediately if their child experiences seizures, difficulty breathing, lethargy, excessive sleepiness, muscle weakness, skin flushing, constipation, difficulty urinating, or agitation after using homeopathic teething products.