IKEA recalls beach chairs due to fall and fingertip amputation hazards
WFTS Webteam
4:56 PM, Jan 28, 2017
6:39 PM, Jan 28, 2017
Share Article
IKEA has recalled more than 33,000 beach chairs because they can collapse, posing fall and fingertip amputation hazards.
The recall involves MYSINGSÖ beach chairs. The chairs are foldable with a wood base and an attached polyester fabric seat.
The following article numbers are included in this recall. (The article numbers are on labels on the wooden frame and sewn into the fabric.)
Seat Fabric Color & Pattern; Article Number below
Light Red/Blue Striped
902.280.08
Red/Blue Striped
302.580.79
Solid White
502.851.66
Solid Red
802.873.95
Solid Green
002.931.40
Grey/White Chevron
303.120.24
Light Blue/White Chevron
503.120.23
Light Red/White Chevron
003.120.25
The recalled chairs have been sold at IKEA stores nationwide and online at www.ikea-usa.com from February 2013 through December 2016 for about $25.
IKEA has received 13 reports worldwide of incidents, including 10 reports of injuries, six of which resulted in fingertip amputations. Three of the incidents, including one fingertip amputation injury, were reported in the U.S.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chairs and return them to any IKEA store for a free replacement or full refund. Replacement MYSINGSÖ beach chairs are labeled with article numbers 703.380.17 and 903.380.16 and have plastic stoppers that prevent incorrect re-assembly.