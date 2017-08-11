Adidas to lay off 40 workers from east side Indianapolis location

INDIANAPOLIS – About 40 workers from the Indianapolis east side Adidas location will be laid off, company officials said Thursday.
Employees at the company near 25th Street and Post Road will have to find new jobs as the company begins to align with their new vision, officials said.
Adidas ended their contract with the NBA last season and previously parted ways with Notre Dame in 2014.
The company released a statement following the announcement:
Over the past few years, we have made strategic business decisions to divest in Mitchell & Ness and the NBA licensed business to better align with our company’s vision. As we continue to grow our business in America, we have made the decision to integrate our licensed business into our wider organization. This means we have to make strategic changes in our operations. Decisions that impact our people’s lives are never easy and we’re working to make sure our people are supported during this transition.