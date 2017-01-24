17-year-old northern Indiana boy dies after basketball game

LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. -- A northern Indiana boy died Monday night after he was found unresponsive after playing in a basketball game.

Around 7:25 p.m. CST, police were called to New Prarie High School for an unconscious person.

The 17-year-old boy had been playing in an intramural basketball game and was found in a hallway near the gymnasium.

Police say he was found unresponsive, and was taken to La Porte Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The boy has not been identified by police.

No foul play is suspected.

Dr. Paul White, superintendent of New Prairie United School Corporation, issued the following statement: