Be a quitter: When it's time to leave your job

It’s not always a bad thing to be a quitter and that includes your job. Jared Cotter and author Peg Streep have three important reasons why it’s sometimes OK to just let go and move on.

1. The Biology of Quitting

The scientific truth is that human beings are actually hard wired to preserve. They are not inclined to leave a situation that's comfortable and that's true by the way whether you're in a bad relationship, or career that's staled on you, or a job you can't stand, or a friendship that's turned toxic, the chances are really good that you are actually going to stay past the expiration date.

2. The Fallacy of Quitting

We tend to think about where we are in life in terms of our investment. There's actually a word for it the Sunk Cost Fallacy. So you're in a relationship, you're in a house, you're in a job, you have a car, none of these things are working for you. You don't think you could have a better job or a better relationship. What you think of instead is what you'll lose if you left. If you keep thinking about it in those terms you're not going to leave.

3. The Quitting Toolbox

Quitting actually isn't the way you think about it, which is that slamming door. It's a process essentially that involves managing your own emotions, setting your goals, making sure that your goals are realistic and then harnessing your motivation to have those goals met. The road isn't always straight and there's going to be curves and you're going to have to figure out how to deal with them.

