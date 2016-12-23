Berlin Christmas market attack suspect killed in Italy

Berlin Christmas market attack suspect Anis Amri has been killed in Milan, according to Italian state police.

The suspect was killed in a shootout in Sesto San Giovanni — a town near Milan — just after 3 a.m. local time, say Italian police in their Twitter feed.

When the man was asked for his papers, he pulled a .22-caliber gun out of his backpack and fired, continued the tweet.

The driver of the police car returned fire, killing the suspect. A policeman was injured in the shootout and is in hospital, according to Italian police.

Twelve people were killed and dozens injured when a truck plowed into the busy market Monday.