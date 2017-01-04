The Amber Alert that was issued for the boys was the first of 2017 for the state.
There have been 141 requests for Amber Alerts in Indiana since the program was introduced in 2003. 46 of those requests resulted in alerts being issued, the last being Monday night in Johnson County. 55 children were located; five were not found alive.
Four of the six alerts for 2016 occurred in October. A 17-year-old girl from Sheridan, a 7-year-old girl from Greenwood, and a 2-month-old boy from Hammond were found safe. Two children from Fort Wayne were killed. Their mother was charged with murder.