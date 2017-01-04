Amber Alerts in Indiana

Johnson County alert was 46th since program began

Audra Levy, Paris Lewbel
11:38 PM, Jan 3, 2017
INDIANAPOLIS -- The search for a Johnson County father who police say abducted his 6 and 10-year-old sons continued on Tuesday.

Authorities say 40-year-old John Rader took the boys from Prince's Lake Monday night. They were later found safe.

The Amber Alert that was issued for the boys was the first of 2017 for the state.

There have been 141 requests for Amber Alerts in Indiana since the program was introduced in 2003. 46 of those requests resulted in alerts being issued, the last being Monday night in Johnson County. 55 children were located; five were not found alive.

Four of the six alerts for 2016 occurred in October. A 17-year-old girl from Sheridan, a 7-year-old girl from Greenwood, and a 2-month-old boy from Hammond were found safe.  Two children from Fort Wayne were killed. Their mother was charged with murder.

The highest number for Amber Alert requests was 25 in 2004; the highest number of alerts issued was eight in 2006.

Here's a look at how the numbers break down for all of the Amber Alerts in Indiana since the program was introduced in 2003.  This information comes from Indiana State Police.

Totals to Date

141 Requests

46 Activations

55 Children Located

5 Children Deceased

 

 

 

 

 

2003

19

7

8

0

2004

25

7

11

0

2005

16

4

3

1

2006

19

8

9

2

2007

8

1

4

0

2008

7

3

4

0

2009

3

0

0

0

2010

6

3

3

0

2011

3

1

1

0

2012

10

1

1

0

2013

3

1

1

0

2014

4

1

0

0

2015

7

1

2

0

2016

10

7

6

2

2017

1

1

2

 

So, how is the decision made whether or not to issue an alert? If the case meets all the criteria set by the U.S. Department of Justice:

  • There is reasonable belief by law enforcement that an abduction has occurred
  • The law enforcement agency believes that the child is in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death
  • There is enough descriptive information about the victim and the abduction for law enforcement to issue an AMBER Alert to assist in the recovery of the child
  • The victim of the abduction is a child aged 17 years of younger
  • The child's name and other critical elements, including Child Abduction flag, have been entered inot the National Crime Information Center system

 

