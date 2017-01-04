INDIANAPOLIS -- The search for a Johnson County father who police say abducted his 6 and 10-year-old sons continued on Tuesday.

Authorities say 40-year-old John Rader took the boys from Prince's Lake Monday night. They were later found safe.

The Amber Alert that was issued for the boys was the first of 2017 for the state.

There have been 141 requests for Amber Alerts in Indiana since the program was introduced in 2003. 46 of those requests resulted in alerts being issued, the last being Monday night in Johnson County. 55 children were located; five were not found alive.

Four of the six alerts for 2016 occurred in October. A 17-year-old girl from Sheridan, a 7-year-old girl from Greenwood, and a 2-month-old boy from Hammond were found safe. Two children from Fort Wayne were killed. Their mother was charged with murder.

PREVIOUS | Amber Alert canceled, 17-year-old found safe | Amber Alert canceled for 7-year-old abducted from Greenwood; girl found safe | Abducted Fort Wayne children found dead in Elkhart, mother charged with murder | Amber Alert issued for missing infant in Hammond has been canceled

The highest number for Amber Alert requests was 25 in 2004; the highest number of alerts issued was eight in 2006.

Here's a look at how the numbers break down for all of the Amber Alerts in Indiana since the program was introduced in 2003. This information comes from Indiana State Police.

Totals to Date 141 Requests 46 Activations 55 Children Located 5 Children Deceased 2003 19 7 8 0 2004 25 7 11 0 2005 16 4 3 1 2006 19 8 9 2 2007 8 1 4 0 2008 7 3 4 0 2009 3 0 0 0 2010 6 3 3 0 2011 3 1 1 0 2012 10 1 1 0 2013 3 1 1 0 2014 4 1 0 0 2015 7 1 2 0 2016 10 7 6 2 2017 1 1 2

So, how is the decision made whether or not to issue an alert? If the case meets all the criteria set by the U.S. Department of Justice: